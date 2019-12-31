Has The Eventual Democratic Presidential Nominee Even Entered the Race Yet?





As many Democrats take stock in the current field of presidential hopefuls, there is a growing sense of dread. Filmmaker Michael Moore put it bluntly in a recent interview with “Democracy Now!” predicting Trump will get reelected in 2020.

Most of my friends (well, the Democrats) feel anxious about the upcoming presidential election. There is little excitement, let alone agreement, over the current cast of players.

We have:

A candidate who is intelligent, well-spoken and ideologically “safe,” but who’s only 37 years old and has never been elected to statewide office (Pete Buttigieg);

A candidate with lots of political experience, perhaps lacking energy, who is also ideologically “safe,” but at 76 years old may have outlived his political shelf life (Joe Biden);

Two candidates with plenty of political experience, vigor and clear appeal, but who are far more liberal than most past nominees (Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — also, Sanders is 78 years old).

“If only Obama could run again,” I hear my friends sigh. But the 22nd amendment to the Constitution took care of that!

But wait, an Obama can run for president … Michelle!

A growing number of Democrats, including Michael Moore, have begged Michelle Obama to run for president but the former First Lady has repeatedly closed the door on any type of political future.

And yet it does not escape many big Democratic donors that Barack Obama’s wife is the most admired woman in the country, according to Gallup polls. Meanwhile, a survey from YouGov revealed that she is the most admired woman in the world, displacing actress Angelina Jolie and even the United Kingdom’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

OK, Michelle changing her mind and throwing her hat into the ring is as likely as Trump developing a moral compass. Yet it’s an interesting prospect and a wonderful dream nevertheless.

But wait again, Michelle Obama running for president may not be as farfetched as you might think. Tucker Carlson, that soothsayer of Fox News, remains positive Michelle will be the official nominee of the Democratic Party!

“Now, last week, the former first lady issued a statement saying that she has no interest in being president. That’s what she claimed. But there are signs that that’s not true,” Carlson said on his show.

Here’s my prediction for 2020… some new, excitement-inducing Democrat will enter the presidential race and become the party’s nominee, making it all the way to the White House or we will have President Elizabeth Warren!

Happy New Year!

