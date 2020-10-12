Has Herschel Walker Turned on Trump And Republican Party?





After carrying the ball for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention, Herschel Walker seems to have fumbled.

The 58-year-old former football star recently shared a video clip with the caption: “People let’s educate ourselves on this election…the freedom of America is at stake!”

Herschel goes on to say, “I just want people to know, truth is what is going to set you free. So vote truth. Not your opinion. And not just what you feel or what you think. Vote the truth.”

Granted, Walker does not tell you who to vote for. But is it possible he wants you to cast your ballot for Trump, a man who has made over 20,000 false or misleading statements over the last four years?

Or is it possible the very religious Walker has finally seen the light and crossed over into the end zone of true moral clarity?

Nah, pitifully, Walker who is one of the stronger running backs in college and NFL history, is still nothing more than a Republican cheerleader.





