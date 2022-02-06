Has China taken a step towards a US-style pre-emptive strike policy?

China’s shift towards joint operations in space, cyberspace and nuclear technology point to a “proactive defence” strategy that could include a pre-emptive strike, according to a new international study.This more aggressive strategy could destabilise regional security as China gains strength but its similarities with the approaches taken by the United States and Russia could help the three powers better understand each other, and eventually encourage conflict prevention and crisis management…
