Harry Reid, US Senate leader under Bush, Obama, dies at 82







Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who rose from humble beginnings to lead the upper chamber during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, has died aged 82.“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband,” his wife, Landra, said in a statement released to US media, adding he died “peacefully … surrounded by our family”.Reid, who used his experience in Congress to help Obama steer his landmark Affordable Care Act through the Senate, had been…







Source link