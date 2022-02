The Native American comedic group, 1491s released this video that has Native people from various parts of Indian Country showcasing how they say “I love you” in their Native langauge.

The result is the “Indigenous Love Words Project” video.

This article was first published on February 14, 2016. Because of its uniqueness, Native News Online publishes it again to celebrate spirit of Valentiine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day Everyone! We are all LOVED!





