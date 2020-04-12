Easter 2020

Published April 12, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Christians celebrate the miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter, this year’s Easter is vastly different than others in years past. Never in the history of the United States have all 50 states been under declarations of emergency simultaneously. The COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic has overtaken our normalcy and is causing pain throughout the country with loss of lives and a crippled economy.

Indian Country has not been spared the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

This Easter, our tribal nations should be unified in prayer. I fully understand all American Indian and Alaska Natives do not embrace Christianity; therefore, they do not celebrate Easter. However, I know many still maintain the traditional ceremonial practices of tribal ancestors. In both cases, prayer is a key component of their belief systems. Today, we all should pray healing for Indian Country, the United States of America and the world.

We are in this fight togther.

To those of you who celebrate Easter, Happy Easter from Native News Online.