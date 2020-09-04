close
AFRICAN AMERICAN (E)

Happy Birthday, Bey! How Well Do You Know These Beyonce Songs? [QUIZ]

AFRICAN AMERICAN (E) by admin on add comment 12 views
89081087.jpg


Beyonce Performs at The Staples Center

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Happy Birthday to the Queen B! Beyonce turns 39-years-old today.

Celebrate her special day by testing your knowledge of some of her most popular records below.

Can you finish the lyric?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

[ione_media_gallery id=”517171″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response