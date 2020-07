Recognized as the pioneer of cloud-connected video streaming for contribution and distribution, Haivision now aims to set the standard for scalable, low latency, high quality video delivery

(PRWeb July 09, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/haivision_acquires_teltoo_poised_to_disrupt_live_video_delivery_with_peer_to_peer_and_real_time_analytics_technology/prweb17244446.htm





Source link