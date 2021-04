HAI ROBOTICS, the Shenzhen-based ACR pioneer, receives IFOY AWARD 2021 “Best in Intralogistics” certificates







Intellasia East Asia News

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – HAI ROBOTICS (www.hairobotics.com), pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic systems (ACR systems) has received two "Best Intralogistics" certificates fr…





Source link