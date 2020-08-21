GuocoLand unveils expansion plan for Guoco Midtown Master Project, to include a second residential project

ASIAN (B)GuocoLand unveils expansion plan for Guoco Midtown Master Project, to include a second residential projectASIAN (B) by admin on August 21, 2020 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Intellasia East Asia News Known as Midtown Modern, the condominium will come with 500 apartment units. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article STRATIS, Leading Multifamily IoT Platform, Appoints Chief Financial… next article Joe Biden officially accepts the Democratic presidential nomination The author admin you might also like Yum China Opens Taco Bell Store in Beijing EMAS Fintech’s First Regional Support Centre in Malaysia Taiwan-based autonomous driving firms launch self-driving bus rapid transit services in their home market Hitachi Elevator takes part in World Elevator & Escalator Expo 2020 with smart elevator solutions for the IoT era Local DJ Dennis Chew acquires a maisonette for $500,000 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email