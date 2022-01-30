Gunmen kill Christian minister on his way home from church in Pakistan







Gunmen killed a Christian cleric and wounded his colleague as they were driving home from church in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Sunday, police said.Pastor William Siraj died instantly in the ambush, church authorities said.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting in a city where a twin suicide bombing killed scores of people outside a church in 2013 – one of the deadliest attacks on the country’s Christian minority.Azad Marshall, the most senior bishop in the…







