Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the world leader in strategic patent analysis and patent transaction services, today makes available the Second Quarter 2020 Patent Transaction…

(PRWeb September 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/gtt_group_releases_2nd_quarter_patent_transaction_market_report_ptmr/prweb17398478.htm





Source link