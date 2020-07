GTB’s latest release of its DLP that Works SDK with Multi-tenancy, SaaS architecture provides the fastest, most accurate scan response to calling applications.

(PRWeb July 01, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/gtb_technologies_data_loss_prevention_dlp_sdk_with_multi_tenancy_the_next_disruption_in_data_security/prweb17227515.htm





Source link