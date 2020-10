The California Army National Guard (CAARNG) awarded GRSI with a new task to provide records digitization as part of the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services (ITES-3S)…

(PRWeb October 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/grsi_awarded_california_army_national_guard_records_digitization_contract/prweb17496554.htm





Source link