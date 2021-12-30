Grill’d co-founder Simon Crowe apologises for wearing Native American headdress to party





Millionaire businessman criticised by TikTok users after appearing at company’s costume party in feathered headdress

The co-founder of the multimillion-dollar Grill’d burger chain, Simon Crowe, has apologised for wearing a Native American headdress to an end of year staff costume Christmas party.

In a social media video that has since been taken down, Crowe appears among a crowd wearing a feathered headdress and a gold jacket, speaking to a man dressed as Sesame Street’s Count von Count.

Continue reading…







