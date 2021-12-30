close
NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

Grill’d co-founder Simon Crowe apologises for wearing Native American headdress to party

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb


Millionaire businessman criticised by TikTok users after appearing at company’s costume party in feathered headdress

The co-founder of the multimillion-dollar Grill’d burger chain, Simon Crowe, has apologised for wearing a Native American headdress to an end of year staff costume Christmas party.

In a social media video that has since been taken down, Crowe appears among a crowd wearing a feathered headdress and a gold jacket, speaking to a man dressed as Sesame Street’s Count von Count.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Continue reading…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response