The risk-based approach to software validation will help customers efficiently and effectively assure compliance when implementing Greenlight Guru software.

(PRWeb June 01, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenlight_guru_modernizes_validation_approach_to_streamline_software_implementation_and_adoption_for_medical_device_companies/prweb19365677.htm





Source link