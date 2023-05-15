Green bread has won ‘Britain’s best loaf’ award; here’s how healthy matcha bread is





Green bread is Britain's best; know more (Source: Kuma-San Bake House/Facebook)

A home baker’s bread has been named Britain’s best loaf. But, it is not your regular bread — it is flavoured with matcha — touted to be one of the healthiest green teas. The bread also features white chocolate, dried fruit, and crispy macaron.

The green bread, called Brioche Japonais, baked in Derbyshire, won the top spot in Britain’s Best Loaf competition, run by a trade magazine called British Baker. It also topped the Innovation category to win another accolade. Miyo Aoetsu, who started baking as a hobby and baked the bread, now runs Kuma-San Bakehouse professionally, and supplies local businesses and baking loaves for customers to collect, BBC reported.

“In my country, it’s quite common to use matcha for sweets, cakes, cookies, and things like that. There’s the bitterness of the matcha and the sweetness of the chocolate and dried fruit, so the balance of the taste is quite exciting,” the 53-year-old told BBC.

It was inspired by her Japanese heritage and also her time living in France.

“In Japan, we use matcha a lot for cookies and cakes. I was inspired by the famous chef Sadaharu Aoki, who helped introduce it in Europe from his patisserie in Paris,” she told Derbyshire Times. She added, “The process took three or four months. I had to find the right sweet ingredients to balance the bitterness of the tea. The matcha is quite temperature-sensitive too. You have to be careful or it comes out brown.”

Craft Bakers Association president Neil Woods said in a statement, reported BBC, “In all the years I’ve been judging, I haven’t seen anything like this before.” The outlet further reported that the loaf was praised by the judges for its “outstanding use of ingredients, wonderful texture, and decadent white chocolate inclusions”, which they said remained “almost gooey to deliver a wonderful eating experience”.

Impressed by Miyo Aoetsu’s efforts, we reached out to experts to know amore about matcha.

Matcha, the green tea powder used in the bread, is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to various health benefits such as reducing inflammation and improving heart health. However, the amount used in the bread may not be significant enough to provide a substantial amount of these benefits, said N Lakshmi, senior dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad. Agreed registered dietitian Garima Goyal, and said, “Try adding a tablespoon or two to your favorite cookie, cake and muffin recipes—it doesn’t magically diminish the effects of the sugar and other unhealthy ingredients baked goods usually contain, but at least you’ll be getting a side of anti-ageing antioxidants and powerful metabolism-boosting compounds along with your sweet fix,” said Goyal.

Derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, matcha is a popular variety (Source: Freepik) Derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, matcha is a popular variety (Source: Freepik) The addition, the white chocolate and fruit used may increase the calorie and sugar content of the bread, making it less healthy compared to plain whole-grain bread, Lakshmi added. "It is important to note that bread, in general, should be consumed in moderation, especially for individuals with diabetes or other health conditions," Lakshmi told indianexpress.com. As such, nutritionists may recommend choosing bread varieties made with whole-grain flours as they contain more fibre, vitamins, and minerals than refined flour. "These nutrients can help improve gut health, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases," said Lakshmi. Overall, the Brioche Japonais is a unique bread variety that may be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. However, for individuals looking for a healthier bread option, whole-grain bread is a better choice, Lakshmi said.





