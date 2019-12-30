Grab, Singtel team up in bid for license to set up digital bank in Singapore







Singapore-based tech company Grab is partnering with Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) to apply for a full digital banking license, jumping aboard a Singapore government initiative to attract technology firms into its financial sector.Grab will own a 60 per cent stake in the consortium that will apply for the bank license in Singapore, while the telco known as Singtel will hold the rest, according to a joint statement. The consortium plans to set up a digital bank targeting so-called…







