Governor & EBR mayor-president attend infrastructure bill signing at White House

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Governor & EBR mayor-president attend infrastructure bill signing at White HouseNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 16, 2021 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signing … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there are no plans to further tighten Covid-19 rules for aircrew amid concerns over quarantine exemptions next article NextLabs Announces New Release of Digital Rights Management Platform… The author comredg you might also like ‘America is moving again’: Joe Biden signs hard-fought $1tn infrastructure deal into law Americans are not hearing Joe Biden right now Missouri State Senate President takes step toward U.S. Senate run CNN Reports on 'Exasperation and Dysfunction' Between Harris and Biden Teams; White House Responds White House dismisses talk of Harris-Biden rift Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email