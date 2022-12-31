GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat stateNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 31, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … have blocked Oregon's gun control initiative from going into effect … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine next article Iran tests new attack drones in war game near Strait of Hormuz The author comredg you might also like Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency' GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona Senate Map for 2024 Vote Tilts Toward GOP GOP's 'giddiness about a big red wave' ended up blowing up in their face Ginni Thomas: US Supreme Court justice’s wife says she regret her post-election texts Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email