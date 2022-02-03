Good health, end to coronavirus pandemic in Year of the Tiger are top wishes of worshippers at Hong Kong’s Che Kung Temple





Thousands of worshippers descended on Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin on the third day of Lunar New Year, despite strict social-distancing measures being in place as Hong Kong battles its fifth wave of coronavirus cases.The Chinese Temples Committee, which manages the site, on Thursday said 16,642 people visited from 8am to 5.30pm, many of them praying for an end to the pandemic in the Year of the Tiger and preferring the blessings of Che Kung – a Song dynasty general turned deity – to social…







