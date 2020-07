Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, announced today a new managed service offering that continually tests application availability from…

(PRWeb July 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/goliath_technologies_introduces_business_and_clinical_application_availability_testing_as_a_service/prweb17288867.htm





Source link