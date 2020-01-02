Godfrey Gao death: when China’s obsession with Korean reality TV took a deadly turn







Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao died of sudden cardiac arrest in November during the shooting of Chinese reality show Chase Me – a spin-off from South Korea’s most popular variety show Running Man. Cast members of both shows are seen competing in races and missions every week that involve physical activities such as running, hiding and chasing each other.He fell and lost consciousness while making the show, after reportedly suffering from the flu and working for 17 hours straight before his death…







Source link