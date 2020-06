GoCardless leads these two categories based on user-based ratings for high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend

(PRWeb June 25, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/gocardless_named_a_leader_in_payment_processing_and_subscription_revenue_management_software_in_g2_grid_product_ranking_reports/prweb17211842.htm





Source link