Ghislaine Maxwell trial judge warns coronavirus could disrupt proceedings







The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial warned the courtroom on Tuesday that the swell of coronavirus cases in New York could end up disrupting the trial.“We are seeing an astronomical spike in the number of Covid-positive cases in New York City over the last one to two weeks due to the Omicron variant,” said Manhattan federal court Judge Alison Nathan.“And we now face a high and escalating risk that jurors or trial participants may need to quarantine, thus disrupting trial – putting…







Source link