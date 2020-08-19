Geylang’s four-room BTO flats 14 times oversubscribed

ASIAN (B)Geylang’s four-room BTO flats 14 times oversubscribedASIAN (B) by admin on August 19, 2020 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Intellasia East Asia News Build-to-Order flats in Geylang proved to be a hit among first-time homebuyers, registering an application rate of 14.1 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims GOP Voted to 'Gut' Pre-Existing Condition Protections The author admin you might also like TS Cloud, Google Cloud Premier Partner, has established a base in Japan and launched G Suite sales business as a Google reseller Xinhua Silk Road: AIExpo 2020 kicks off in Suzhou, China XCMG Builder of Xcellence to Introduce New Course Module, Highlighting Field Practice and Emergency Handling MEI Awards: Leads Made-in-China products develop beyond imagination JOMOO 815 Bathroom Live Festival Was Successfully Completed with GMV of $148M Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email