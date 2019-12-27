‘Get out, China’: Indonesian Muslims march to protest against treatment of Uygurs







More than a thousand Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Chinese embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to protest against China’s treatment of its Uygur Muslims.The protesters, many wearing blue headbands reading “Save Uygurs”, chanted “Get out, China!” and unfurled Indonesian and Uygur flags as they marched to the embassy in downtown Jakarta.In a speech, Yusuf Martak, a protest organiser, condemned the “oppression, torture and cruelty by the Chinese Communist government against brother…







