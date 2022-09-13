German publisher pulls Winnetou books amid racial stereotyping row





Ravensburger Verlag reacts as debate rages over depiction of Native American character in children’s books

A German publisher has announced it is withdrawing two new books paying tribute to a highly popular character in children’s fiction after facing accusations of racism and cultural appropriation.

Ravensburger Verlag, a leading publisher of children’s books in the German-speaking world, said its latest books on Winnetou, a fictional Native American hero who made his debut in 1875, would be pulled from its schedule and that it would also be considering whether to continue publishing other Winnetou titles in future.

