German consulate stands by Swiss government in Hong Kong international school management row

The German consulate has thrown its weight behind the Swiss government in a row over the management of a prestigious Hong Kong international school they fund, blaming the institution’s managing board for the escalating dispute.But the German Swiss International School (GSIS) fired back on Wednesday, insisting efforts had been made to negotiate with the Swiss government, which had requested to remove “Swiss” from the name of the institution after its demands to have more say in its operations…
