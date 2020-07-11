NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Georgia. Ohio. Texas. Democrats tell Joe Biden to go big (he’s being cautious).NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on July 11, 2020 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Attendees cheer for Joe Biden during a rally at Gilley… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Former Chiefs player hopes to score win in U.S. Senate race next article Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of 'plagiarising' economic plan – The Independent The author admin you might also like Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana's presidential primary 'New Shining Star': Will Nikki Haley Become GOP's Presidential Hopeful Either in 2024 or 2028? Fauci is sidelined by the White House as he steps up blunt… Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of 'plagiarising' economic plan – The Independent Former Chiefs player hopes to score win in U.S. Senate race Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email