In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Gennev expands its leading telemedicine platform for menopause to include Primary Care Practitioners to give women medical guidance from the safety of home

(PRWeb March 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/gennev_widens_telemedicine_range_to_cover_primary_care_for_all_women/prweb17014357.htm





Source link