In this free webinar, the featured speaker will discuss information required for a process transfer and how to scale, based on equipment design. Attendees will also learn common factors used for both…

(PRWeb August 12, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/general_scale_up_strategies_commonalities_between_mammalian_and_microbial_processes_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb17318613.htm





Source link