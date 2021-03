GEMI Announces Mark Johnson as Chair of Board of Directors for 2021





The Global Environmental Management Initiative (GEMI) has announced Mark Johnson of Gannett Fleming, Inc. as the Chair of its Board of Directors for 2021.

(PRWeb March 22, 2021)

(PRWeb March 22, 2021)





