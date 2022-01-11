Gay sex scene filmed on Unesco-listed landmark sparks outcry in Greece







Greek officials on Tuesday vowed to track the people behind the filming of a gay sex scene on Athens’ Acropolis, the country’s most important archaeological site, after footage emerged online.A culture ministry spokesman said that they had launched an investigation into the video, which shows a sexual encounter between two masked men at the Unesco-listed site.They wanted to “find as soon as possible those responsible for this illegal shoot”, said the spokesman.Bisexual Superman comic ruffles…







Source link