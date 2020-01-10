Gang of geriatric gangsters busted after reign of extortion, blackmail in Chinese city







Extortion, blackmail and kidnapping are not usually associated with the activities of senior citizens, but one eastern Chinese city has busted a criminal gang for all those offences and the average age of the members is 79, according to domestic media reports.The gang, with members aged between 68 and 92, committed a string of crimes since 2002 in the city of Yingtan, in Jiangxi province, according to a court report from the end of last year.As many as 19 of the geriatric gangsters received…







Source link