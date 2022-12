Gaffe-prone Joe Biden claims he awarded Purple Heart in 2008 to his uncle who died in 1999





… the case of US President Joe Biden, it is rare to … died in 1999, his father, Joe Biden Sr, died in 2002. … Heart,’" Biden added.

Joe Biden says after he was elected … pic.twitter.com/FlJLjFAE4A

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2022 …







Source link