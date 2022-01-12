Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Will Make Your Day With Her Cuteness – She Is The Mini Version Of Her Mom!







Gabrielle Union’s daughter is making headlines following a recent video that her mom shared on her social media account. Check out the clip that has fans praising the little one!

‘@kaaviajames basically said “JUMP! Do it expeditiously!” Her version of school is straight outta #LeanOnMe and @dwyanewade is “Sams” and I, of course is the teacher’s pet poor @chefrli just stuck!!’ Gabrielle said.



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Someone posted this: ‘Kaavia school where we learn about Kaavia. We all need to take notes,’ and a fan wrote this: ‘Verified

I’m ready to sign up for The Kaavia School today!’

A commenter said: ‘I swear every time I see Kaavia in the post, I stop what I’m doing to listen to her antics.’

One other followe posted this message: ‘She said I need confirmation… ya’ll coming back matter of fact … oh I love her.’

A fan wrote this: ‘not them trying to go to the bathroom and not come back,’ and one other follower said: ‘I love how you love her. You’re so engaging and loving. I’m happy you got to experience this type of love.’

Somoene else said”: ‘Lmao it’s YOU ALL actually sitting in her playhouse like this,’ and a fan posted this: ‘Awww you come back to school please she already knows a person that ditches class.’

In other news, Gabrielle Union is praising another important lady and she made sure to drop a message on her social media account. Check out her post here.

‘Today’s #WCW is the empowering, wine expert herself @sippingsocialite Tahiirah’s ability to find the beauty in a variety of wines is a special thing. From a $10 bottle to a $200, she knows her stuff but what I love most is how she educates the community,’ Gaby began her message.

She continued and said: ‘Understandably, wine could be complicated and may turn people off but she really knows how to teach what she knows. The notes, the bubbles, Tahiirah knows it all! If you want to become a sommelier yourself, I highly recommend you check out Tahiirah’s page – you won’t be disappointed. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.’







