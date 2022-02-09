Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Gets Royal Treatment







Gabrielle Union’s daughter just received some royal treatment. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘This child got the royal treatment! @janieandjack even got people to rub her ears for her. Check out my stories for the link to shop! #bossbaby #woosah #kaaviajamesxjanieandjack #janieandjacklove,’ Gabrielle said.

Someone posted this: ‘Hmm Ear rubber… adding that to the rider,’ and a fan posted this message: ‘Verified

lol her facial expressions always say everything!’



A follower said: ‘Okay but I might need to steal this hairstyle!!!?’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Girrrrrrrl Ur baby girl makes me want to go hv one at over 50yrs old omg most adorable.’

Someone else said: ‘She’s no longer daddy’s twin she’s becoming your twin,’ and one other follower said: ‘She’s sooo Gorgeous @kaaviajames Auntie Loves You!’

Gabrielle Union is praising an excellent Netflix star. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is breakout star from Netflix’s show “Cheer,” Jada Wooten. When I watched season 2 of Cheer I was drawn immediately to @jadawooten_ and what I saw was a passionate, fiery, super professional LEADER. What I saw was a woman unafraid to say the hard thing, to be real and authentic and never asking her teammates to do anything she wasn’t willing to do herself. I see a young woman who seems to be suffering consequences for being a passionate athlete in a way the other girls who expressed themselves, similarly, have not. I see a woman that understands her worth and refuses the constant shape shifting to appease folks who find unapologetic Black women to be inappropriate,’ she began her post.

Gabrielle is living her best life with her family and friends these days.







