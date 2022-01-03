Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Curves And 2022 Energy In These Family Pics







Gabrielle Union shared some new pics on her social media account. Check them out below.

Gaby said: ‘New Year, Still Healing. Still working on myself and releasing what no longer serves me. Embracing personal evolution, accountability and improved communication. Being crystal clear about my boundaries and continuing to ask for help. I felt like I turned to dust in 2021 and I was circling the drain with a smile and a wave. I couldn’t continue to compartmentalize (is this a word) all of my trauma and pain. Time to face the beast. Me. To everyone slaying dragons seen and unseen while trying to be everything to everyone, I see you. Choose you 1st. Love and light good people.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Someone said: ‘Yes yes yes! I have been waiting for you to call upon the Black Designers! I stan,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@gabunion let me do your next one , we can do it up in Omaha.’

A follower said: ‘Wow. Thank you for being so candid. So grateful for this post,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Thank you for your book Got Anything Stronger, too, @gabunion . Loved the audio version!’

Gabrielle Union is praising Alyah Chanelle Scott on her social media account. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

‘Today’s #WCW is Alyah Chanelle Scott. If you haven’t watched @thesexlivesofcollegegirls yet, don’t walk – RUN! This show brings so much fun to women’s sexuality all while highlighting important issues. @alyahcs is one of the stars of the show and absolutely killed it with her performance co-starring next to her on-screen mama, @sherrieshepherd! Alyah’s career just seems to be getting started and I cannot wait for season 2!’ she captioned her post.

Alyah hopped in the comments and said: ‘wow i’ve been such a fan of yours for as long as I can remember. thank you for uplifting women across the board!! you’re a legend.’

Someone else said: ‘I love her character on the show and now that I know that she sings, there better be a karaoke scene written in.’







Source link