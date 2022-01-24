Gabrielle Union Praises Amber Ruffin And Her Show







Gabrielle Union is praising Amber Ruffin and her show. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is the dynamic @amberruffin ! Not only does this girl bring the jokes on her late-night talk show “The Amber Ruffin Show” – but she knows how to highlight important issues by sharing her own stories. Her vulnerability is something I admire and think is so powerful. I specifically respected reading about her and her sister’s stories about how they’ve deal with racism as young black women. We are both from Omaha Nebraska and I could relate to everything in her best-selling book. Make sure to pick up a copy of “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism” — it made me feel seen and is a best seller for a reason! I love the energy this woman consistently brings to the table and her talent is truly unmatched. Amber is a gift. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Somoene said: ‘Oh my goodness! Thank you so much for thinking of me! You are my EVERYDAY crush!!’ and a fan said: ‘I love her, and social awareness aside, she has me rolling in “Drunk History”.’

A commenter posted this: ‘She exemplifies Black Girl Magic. I think she’s so witty and pretty,’ and a fan said: ‘I love that you do this. I have been introduced to some bomb as women from your WCW post.’

One other follower said: ‘I LOVE @amberruffin, she’s so funny and I always learn something from her show, then still laughing! Her entire cast/crew/writers are geniuses!’

Someone else said: ‘@amberruffin is a national f*cking treasure. Love her show, her book and work on Seth Meyers show. Get it!’

A fan posted this: ‘…yes!!!… @amberruffin is a phenomenal person and an amazingly gifted and candid american culture analyzer and commentator!’







