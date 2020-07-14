Gabrielle Union Is Re-launching Her Flawless Haircare Line





Given how hard it can be to find products that work for multi-textured hair, we’re always excited to see a new brand on the shelves. But when it came to Gabrielle Union’s haircare collection Flawless, the line seemed to go as quickly as it came.

Thankfully, today the actress announced that she and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims are relaunching the brand, and it turns out they’ve reworked the products to come back with new and improved formulas that suit various textures and styling preferences.

When Union first launched Flawless in 2017, she was privately undergoing In Vitro Fertilization which caused her to suffer severe hair loss as a result of the treatment. It was that experience, and her and Sim’s quest to develop a regimen to restore her hair’s health, that led to the brand relaunch. The 12-piece collection is heavily focused on hydration as a major aspect of hair and scalp health and product formulas consist of various protein-rich ingredients like Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil, Biotin, Amazonian Pequi Oil, Himalayan Moringa Oil, Rice Oil complex, Lilac Leaf extract, and African Shea Butter which were hand-selected by a team of chemists to deliver the best results.

“We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity,” Union said in a news release. “This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style.”

The products are also economical, ranging in price from $4-$10. And not only can every consumer afford the items in the collection, they can also use them. “From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair’s needs for brilliance, health and beauty,” Sims said.

The collection will be available exclusively on Amazon.com beginning August 3, 2020. Until then, check out a few standout items from the collection below, including the 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, which is the hero product of the line. For more information, visit Flawlesscurls.com.







