Gabrielle Union Is Praising Another Special Woman, Ariana DeBose

‘Today’s #WCW is the beautiful and talented @arianadebose . Last year Ariana starred in “West Side Story” and blew everyone away with her performance as Anita. So much so, that it was recently announced that she is up for an Oscar for best supporting actress. Not only is this a huge accomplishment in Ariana’s professional career, but it also gives so many people inspiration as she is the first Afro Latina to be nominated by the Academy,’ she began her message.

She continued and said: ‘Ariana has been on Broadway for over 10 years and even hit the stages at Saturday Night Live last month and was absolutely hilarious. We are thrilled to see Ariana getting the recognition she deserves. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.’



Someone said: ‘I loved her performance in West Side Story and I’ve been a fan of her since her performance as the Bullet in Hamilton (which I am totally obsessed with)! I’m so happy for her!’

A follower posted this: ‘And she also did the Christmas Special at Disney and she was a very nice person as well as an amazing talent!! Bravo!!!! to a great human being!!!!!’

One other follower said: ‘Wow, congrats @arianadebose! Thanks so much for sharing!’

Gabrielle Union is celebrating the birthday of her BFF. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account here.

Here’s what she posted: ‘Happy Birthday @essence_says We have been sisters for over 25 years, ever since we played sisters in that pilot that never saw the light of day (fools)We’ve survived all of life’s twists and turns and we held tight to one another and our rowdy band of Shenanigans (love yall) We’ve been to the pyramids of Egypt, the best pubs in Ireland, danced on the beach in Mexico and have never lost sight of what’s important… Learning, growing, and a good asa time! I love you more than you can imagine. May your next adventure be your best adventure. To 50!! by @antwonmaxwellphotography.’

