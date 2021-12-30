Gabrielle Union Is Praising Alyah Chanelle Scott – Check Out The Message







Gabrielle Union is praising Alyah Chanelle Scott on her social media account. Check out the post that she shared on IG below.

‘Today’s #WCW is Alyah Chanelle Scott. If you haven’t watched @thesexlivesofcollegegirls yet, don’t walk – RUN! This show brings so much fun to women’s sexuality all while highlighting important issues. @alyahcs is one of the stars of the show and absolutely killed it with her performance co-starring next to her on-screen mama, @sherrieshepherd! Alyah’s career just seems to be getting started and I cannot wait for season 2!’ she captioned her post.



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Alyah hopped in the comments and said: ‘wow i’ve been such a fan of yours for as long as I can remember. thank you for uplifting women across the board!! you’re a legend.’

Someone else said: ‘I love her character on the show and now that I know that she sings, there better be a karaoke scene written in.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Man. now I love the show even more. another great singer.’

One other follower said: ‘A thousand percent agree- she is brilliant on the show!!’ and a fan said: ‘Stunning trop trop belle (how’s ur French sis)’

A fan posted this: ‘I just want to be the photographer.’

Gabrielle Union shared a video on her social media account featuring a workout session. Fans are obviously in love with it and you can check it out below.

‘Are you ready to Get Your FitOn in 2022? Well guess what? You can work out with ME for FREE only on @fitonapp! You’ll sweat, You’ll work hard, you may cry but that’s okay. We’ve got you!’ Gaby said.

She continued and said: ‘Need more motivation? Give @fitonapp a follow and comment your favorite emoji on this post for a chance to win a giveaway of my favorite wellness goodies and a year of FitOn PRO! Link in FitOn’s bio for details. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. & D.C. (except R.I.) age 18+ at entry. Entry period: 9 a.m. PST on 12/27/21 to 9 a.m. PST on 12/29/21 at 11:59pm PST. Void where prohibited. This giveaway is sponsored by FitOn Inc. and not in affiliation with Instagram or any brands mentioned. Link for official rules: see https://fitonapp.com/gabunionfavs21.’







