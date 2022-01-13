Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Lady London And Pens An Emotional Message







Gabrielle Union praised lady London and she made sure to write an emotional message on her social media account. Check it out here.

‘Today’s #WCW is the one with the best rhymes, @ladylondon! She knows how to craft a verse with an effortless flow that gets everyone hyped. Her rhymes are and her wordplay is top tier. On top of her artistic mastery, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from Howard University, and a Master of Science in Global Medicine from the University of Southern California. She really does it all If you love to support women in hip hop I highly recommend checking her out! Tomorrow her newest release comes out… “Lady Like: The Boss Tape”, make sure to check it! Let us life her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.



Someone said: ‘I’m so happy to see her get recognized on your page!’ and a fan said: ‘Yeaaaaaa sis been wild dope for a while!!! I love her!!! Super dope for you to shout her out. We love to see it!!’

A commenter posted this: ‘Not to mention she’s an author as well! She just Different’ and a follower said: ‘She had me with the pink and green… and the pinky!!’

Someone else said: ‘I love me some @ladylondon. She’s dope and this is a well deserved WCW.’

Gabrielle Union ‘s daughter is making headlines following a recent video that her mom shared on her social media account. Check out the clip that has fans praising the little one!

‘@kaaviajames basically said “JUMP! Do it expeditiously!” Her version of school is straight outta #LeanOnMe and @dwyanewade is “Sams” and I, of course is the teacher’s pet poor @chefrli just stuck!!’ Gabrielle said.

Someone posted this: ‘Kaavia school where we learn about Kaavia. We all need to take notes,’ and a fan wrote this: ‘I’m ready to sign up for The Kaavia School today!’

A commenter said: ‘I swear every time I see Kaavia in the post, I stop what I’m doing to listen to her antics.’







