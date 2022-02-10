Gabrielle Union Celebrates The Birthday Of Her BFF And Fans Are Impressed By Her Emotional Message







Gabrielle Union is celebrating the birthday of her BFF. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account here.

Here’s what she posted: ‘Happy Birthday @essence_says We have been sisters for over 25 years, ever since we played sisters in that pilot that never saw the light of day (fools)We’ve survived all of life’s twists and turns and we held tight to one another and our rowdy band of Shenanigans (love yall) We’ve been to the pyramids of Egypt, the best pubs in Ireland, danced on the beach in Mexico and have never lost sight of what’s important… Learning, growing, and a good asa time! I love you more than you can imagine. May your next adventure be your best adventure. To 50!! by @antwonmaxwellphotography.’



Gaby’s pal said: ‘This day has been the most amazing celebration of life-every twist and turn. I would do it all again even the painful parts to wind up here with such an incredible village -army of warriors (comparable to the Avengers themselves). I am loved and today I was astonished by how much. Thank you, sister. I love you to the moon and back. Xo.’

Someone said: ‘Hey random person going through the comments section hope you have a great day.if you have a minute please check my page where I post thoughts and quotes which are self created based on our daily life experiences. It would mean a world to me if not it’s okay.please like this comment so more people can see this.’

A commenter posted this: ‘I loved that shoot of Essence GLOWING in the metallic gown!!! Queen!!!’

One other follower said: ‘Oh you still got it, not a spring chicken but graceful like a flamingo lol looking good old friend.’

A fan wrote this message: ‘I just want to say something now if today is your birthday happy birthday to you happy birthday to you and I wish you many many more but ain’t nobody going to tell me not even you not even miss essence is get on this Instagram and tell everybody she’s 50 if I’m if I’m right a no no Gabrielle Union is not 50 this woman right here it’s not 50 no way in hell I don’t believe that no way no way she probably 43 maybe 4 in her 40s not 50.’

Gaby is living her best life with her family and friends.







