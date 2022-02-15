





Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are flaunting their love on social media. Check out the post that they shared below.

‘The Cold Doesn’t Bother Us Anyway Someone else said: ‘Love yall relationship/marriage.. I love that as celebrities yall still making it and staying on top.. #blacklove,’ Gaby said.

A commenter posted this: ‘Your love story is a bright light in the morning.’



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Someone else said: ‘That’s my guy in all of my photos. It’s funny now that it’s not so weird.’

A follower said: ‘Seen you and the family in my dreams one night you all were picking me up from my house in an all black truck can’t wait for that to come true.’

It seems that Gabrielle Union continues praising special women just like she got her fans used to on a weekly basis. Check out the new post that she shared on her social media account.

‘Today’s #WCW is the beautiful and talented @arianadebose . Last year Ariana starred in “West Side Story” and blew everyone away with her performance as Anita. So much so, that it was recently announced that she is up for an Oscar for best supporting actress. Not only is this a huge accomplishment in Ariana’s professional career, but it also gives so many people inspiration as she is the first Afro Latina to be nominated by the Academy,’ she began her message.

Gabrielle Union is celebrating the birthday of her BFF. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account here.

Here’s what she posted: ‘Happy Birthday @essence_says We have been sisters for over 25 years, ever since we played sisters in that pilot that never saw the light of day (fools)We’ve survived all of life’s twists and turns and we held tight to one another and our rowdy band of Shenanigans (love yall) We’ve been to the pyramids of Egypt, the best pubs in Ireland, danced on the beach in Mexico and have never lost sight of what’s important… ‘







Source link