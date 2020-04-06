Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia Show Off Their Natural Hair While Isolating

Gabrielle Union posted a selfie video to Instagram on April 4, with the song “Wash & Set” playing over it.

As you can see below, Gabby is touching and lightly tugging on her new deeply parted, short, natural curls as she smiles at her reflection. And based on the caption, she may be working on a hair product for her Flawless line.

“When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon… ,”Mrs. Wade wrote, followed by the hashtags #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles and #FrederickDouglassRealness.

It got even better and much cuter when she posted a photo with her daughter Kaavia pointing out that they’re twinning with their hair styles.

