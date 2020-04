G2 Integrated Solutions (G2-IS) announced today the release of a new version of their Gas HCA Tool – version 2.1.8. G2-IS’ Gas HCA Tool is a comprehensive software suite that supports critical natural…

(PRWeb April 14, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/g2_integrated_solutions_announces_new_mca_capable_gas_hca_tool/prweb17047101.htm





Source link