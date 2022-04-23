Future Allegedly Tried To Convince Eliza Reign To Make This Surprising Move







It’s been just reported that Future allegedly tried to convince Eliza Reign to make this very surprising move. Check out the latest reports below.

The Shade Room notes that ‘Since 2018, #ElizaReign and #Future have been battling it out in court over child support payments for their 3-year-old daughter, #ReignWilburn.’

TSR also said: ‘It’s now alleged Future recently attempted to convince Eliza to drop the lawsuit and has yet to see their daughter, a source exclusively tells The Shade Room.’



TSR continued and said: ‘According to our source, Future tried to convince Eliza Reign to drop the lawsuit against him.’

Someone commented: ‘This is sad smh child support is one thing but holding a grudge to the point of not wanting even meet your own child? Smh.’

Another follower said: ‘Idk how someone who don’t take care ALL his kids get so much.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘god please remove all toxicity of baby fathers who not being there for their children, amen.’

One other follower said: ‘& this is y’all’s fav? He has an entire daughter he’s never laid eyes on. Pathetic,’ and a fan said: ‘And this why you need to know who you having a baby with.’

Back in November, we were revealing that Future keeps finding himself in trouble these days. The Shade Room reveals what he ended up doing this time. Check out all the available details below.

It really seems that Eliza Reign will definitely obtain the child support check from Future.

TSR notes that these two continue to battle and they also reported that ‘Eliza’s attorney has filed a motion to have Future held in contempt of court for allegedly providing fraudulent info about his finances.’

It seems that Future was accused of trying to downplay his really luxurious lifestyle in court in order to minimize the amount of child support that he will have to get out of his pockets for his and Eliza’s one-year-old daughter.







