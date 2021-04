Futran Solutions appoints Anil Vazirani as its CEO





Former LTI Chief Business Officer, Anil Vazirani is the next Commander-in-Chief of Futran Solutions, Inc.

(PRWeb April 01, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/futran_solutions_appoints_anil_vazirani_as_its_ceo/prweb17838480.htm





